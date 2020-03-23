San Fernando cops shoot man at home

Police shot and wounded a 22-year-old man at Union Hall in San Fernando early on Monday morning .

They were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

A report said the man, who is mentally ill, had a knife and tried to attack the police,who shot him in the left leg and shoulder.

The wounded man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The report said at about 4.30 am, two policemen arrived at the house at Pecan Avenue and caught the man holding the knife and threatening to kill relatives. Police called out to him to drop the weapon and he turned to the police, threatening to kill them.

As he advanced, police shot him and retrieved the knife.

San Fernando police are investigating.