Relative of virus patient: Allow us to drop off items

FILE PHOTO

A relative of one of the people being treated at the Couva hospital for covid19 is asking the Government to allow them to drop off much needed supplies to the patients.

The relative said she does not want to go into the hospital but would like a designated drop-off point for necessities.

Speaking to the Newsday on Sunday on condition of anonymity, the woman said her relative is one of the 40 people sent to the hospital after she was confirmed positive while in quarantine at Balandra. At a media briefing on Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that 40 of the 68 people quarantined there had tested positive for covid19.

The relative said the patient is a 70-something-year-old woman and only received her clothing and other possessions late on Saturday night after arriving at the hospital at 3.30 am on Saturday.

Asked why plans weren’t made to change the cruise dates or to dissuade her relative from going, she said plans for the cruise were made last year, way before the spread of covid19.

She said while she understood people’s concerns, the family has a relative at the hospital that they just want taken care of. “That is my aunt. She is one of the most senior members of my family,” she said.

Asked how she felt about the comments being made by people about the situation, she said, “If it was somebody else’s family member, then they would understand.”