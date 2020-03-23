RBC temporarily shutters Trincity, Marabella and Pt Lisas branches

A RBC branch on Park Street, Port of Spain.

RBC Royal Bank will temporarily close three of its Trinidad branches – Trincity, Marabella and Point Lisas – on Wednesday in response to the covid19 pandemic.

In a release Monday, RBC said to protect the health and well-being of employees, clients, and communities, it was encouraging clients to limit in-branch interactions by performing day-to-day banking transactions through RBC’s online platform, mobile app, or ATM network.

Clients can also call RBC’s client advice centre locations across the region for assistance from an RBC representative. The bank will also temporarily shuttering branches in three other territories in the region.

Also shuttering until further notice on Wednesday will be the Main and Mackey Street branches in the Bahamas and the True Blue branch in Grenada. On Thursday, the Hastings (Lantern) branch in Barbados will close.

RBC is also adjusting the hours and days of business in most other branches across the Caribbean to better promote social distancing while still remaining available for immediate banking needs. Updated service hours are being posted directly in branches and will be reflected online through the Caribbean branch locator tool.

Additionally, effective Saturday, March 28, RBC is temporarily suspending Saturday banking hours in all branches in all jurisdictions which offer that service.

RBC employees who work at the branches identified for temporary closure will be redeployed to nearby branches, supporting clients over the phone from other locations, fulfilling back-office functions, or working on other projects.

Rob Johnston, Head of Caribbean Banking, said covid19 developments were happening at an incredibly rapid pace. “We are making these tough-but-necessary decisions to not only protect clients and employees, but to also do our part to help ‘flatten the curve and reduce the spread of this coronavirus.”

The health and safety of everyone who enters our branches is top priority, he said, adding that RBC is promoting social distancing measures, as well as vigorously cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitising locations daily and encouraging employees who are able to work from home to do so for the time being.