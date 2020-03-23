Police to check call log of dead officer's phone

File photo.

Police are still investigating the death of PC Ameer Ramsaran as a suicide and will examine his cell phone's call log to try and determine who he last spoke to as they continue their enquiries.

Ramsaran was last assigned to the Inter Agency Task Force. Police said he died by suicide after having an emotionally charged conversation with someone on the phone last Thursday while on duty in Desperlie Crescent, Laventille.