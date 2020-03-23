Police still seeking gun in Maloney boy's shooting

Trevon Richardson explains how he helped the child after hearing a gunshot coming from his neighbour’s apartment in Maloney Gardens on Friday morning. - Ayanna Kinsale

Maloney police are continuing their search for a pistol with which a four-year-old boy was shot on Friday.

Neighbours said the boy was shot and wounded by his seven-year-old brother on Friday at their apartment at Building 5, Maloney Gardens, when they found a gun and began playing with it while left alone.

Police said while the Child Protection Unit is investigating whether the boys' mother should be charged with neglect and child endangerment, they are following up on clues as to who took the gun.

Investigators said they searched the surrounding buildings several times since the shooting on Friday but had not found the gun.

Police also said the child was treated for the wound to his ear and is expected to make a full recovery.

Residents heard the gunshot at around 10.30 am and broke down the door of the apartment.

The injured boy was taken to the Arima Health Facility.

Later that afternoon the police found and interviewed the boys' mother.