Please, do not stress your fellow man

THE EDITOR: As we all try to do our part in preventing the spread of the covid19 virus, many of us may find ourselves becoming frustrated as our way of life has drastically changed. No longer can we lime and party or even attend Mass, but rather, we are restricted mainly to our homes and places of work.

I am appealing to everyone, please remember that while you look for an outlet to release your stress (which is now becoming the playing of music loudly all day and night in some neighbourhoods) remember the elderly, the standard five, form five and form six students.

Students are now at home trying their best to remain focused while studying for exams that have no certain date, while many of the elderly are grappling with the mental stress that they are the most vulnerable group. So please citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, do not make things worse by playing music loudly any time, any day, causing great annoyance and frustration.

I am kindly asking for someone in authority at one of the 'live' media conferences, perhaps the Minister of National Security, to appeal to the public to desist from this behaviour.

ALICIA STEPHENS

Via e-mail