Maracas, Las Cuevas, Manzanilla, Vessigny beaches closed

A lifeguard walks along Maracas Bay. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Maracas, Las Cuevas, Manzanilla and Vessigny beach facilities will be temporarily closed with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Tourism, in a media release on Monday, said this action was taken in keeping with the government’s recommended guidelines and guidance arising out of the covid19 pandemic.

The ministry said while it regrets any inconvenience caused, it is “committed to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of all users of the facilities at our tourism sites and your protection remains our highest priority.”

This measure, the ministry said, is also geared towards encouraging social distancing and practising personal hygiene measures.

“There are inherent hazards associated with the visiting and usage of beaches and therefore the general public is reminded to avoid those risks and to take responsibility for their personal safety.”