Man shot in Arouca, dies at hospital

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot in Arouca on Monday afternoon.

Police said Kadeem Roberts was at Emerald Circular, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, at around 2.30 pm when he was shot in the chest and stomach by a gunman.

Residents heard the gunshots and saw Roberts bleeding.

They took him to the Arima Hospital where he died at around 2.55 pm.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region 2 are continuing enquiries.