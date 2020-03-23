Man goes to cut grass, finds body in Fyzabad

File photo.

A tractor operator from Santa Flora who went to cut grass at Forest Reserve in Fyzabad stumbled upon the body of a man covered over with bamboo.

The man' s body had a wound to the neck and police believe his throat was slit. The unidentified man was lying face down. He was wearing a black long-sleeved jersey and three-quarter black shorts.

A report said at about 9.20 am on Monday, the 30-year-old operator from Heritage Petroleum went to cut grass and noticed a foul odour in an area called Forest Reserve 477.

On checking, he saw the body lying about ten feet down a steep slope.

He immediately called the police and PC Sagar and WPC Hospedales of the South Western Division Task Force responded, with PCs Simboo and McGuire.

ASP Ramdeen, Insps Neemai and Putkoo and Sgt Jaggernath of the South Western Division as well as Insp Corrie, Cpl Deo and PCs Rahim and Ramsubhag of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 visited the scene.

Police are calling on anyone with information to contact any police station or call 999, 555, 911 or 800-TIPS.

People can also text/WhatsApp the Police Commissioner at 482-GARY or report via the TTPS App.