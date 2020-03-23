IOC member hints at 2021 for Tokyo Games

Former IOC vice president Dick Pound -

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound says the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed. In a USA Today article on Monday, Pound said the Olympics will not start on July 24, as originally scheduled, and hinted it may be moved to 2021.

On Sunday, IOC president Thomas Bach said the committee had given itself four weeks to make an official decision, but added that cancellation was not on the agenda.

USA Today quoted Pound as saying, “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.

“It will come in stages,” he said. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”