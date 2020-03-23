FIFA yet to respond to TTFA’s legal threat

TTFA president William Wallace -

FIFA, the world’s governing body for football, is yet to respond to the legal threat issued by former TT Football Association (TTFA) president William Wallace, who is challenging FIFA’s decision last Tuesday to scrap the TTFA executive and implement a normalisation committee.

Wallace, represented by attorneys Dr Emir Crowne and Matthew Gayle, threatened FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura with formal legal proceedings.

The attorneys described the committee as “attempted unlawful interference in the operation of the sovereign body”. FIFA was given until 8 am on Monday to respond.

But Ramesh Ramdhan, TTFA general secretary, said, “We are awaiting (the TTFA lawyers’) next move. As far as I know, they have not communicated as they were advised to communicate, by 8 am Trinidad time. The attorneys are now contemplating putting through their next move if they didn’t comply.

“We have to wait until the attorneys get back to us.”

Ramdhan is hopeful that the TTFA gets feedback from FIFA by Tuesday morning.

Dr Crowne and Gayle also issued a pre-action protocol letter to TTFA finance manager Tyril Patrick, who was named by FIFA to head the local governing body, until the normalisation committee was implemented.

However, Patrick, on Saturday, decided against taking up the offer, leaving the TTFA without a head.