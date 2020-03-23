Field of Dreams sporting facility opens

TT Strike Squad -

EX-NATIONAL footballer, Steve David, believes the launch of his Field of Dreams Sport Complex and Sports Club in Point Fortin is the spark needed to reinvigorate a renewed passion for sport and camaraderie within the southern community.

The 68-year-old former striker made this revelation at the facility’s official opening, which was held on-site at The Complex in Clifton Hill, on February 29. David headlines a list of stalwart footballing icons from the peninsula who brought TT to the forefront during the 1970s and ‘80s.

Having spent several years competing in the North American Soccer League (NASL), David now resides in the United States, but will be visiting his homeland to continue phase two of this multi-sport facility. He is also a panelist on the Field of Dreams Football Show which airs on Monday nights on local channel, ACTN.

After the island-wide closure of all Petrotrin and Trinmar’s facilities, David was able to acquire the abandoned Clifton Hill sports facility, which once served many workers of the now defunct oil companies. He has since done significant renovation, catering for a multitude of sporting disciplines and formal functions.

“There’s a sports bar, auditorium, family room and football field already completed in the first phase,” David said at the launch which was ably-supported by fellow Point Fortin-born TT standouts such as Warren Archibald and Leroy DeLeon.

“We’re also remodeling the swimming pool, tennis, netball and basketball courts and including ballroom dancing indoors.

This will be a venue for different sporting events, as well as a sustainable project designed to give back to the community. This is just the first phase and we are intent on continuously expanding,” he added.

According to David, the opening of this mini multi-sporting facility serves as one of his long-term investments back into youth. Prior to the construction of the sport complex, David and journalist George Mathison the pair printed t-shirts, balls, boots and began marketing the ‘Field of Dreams’ brand.

“This is evolution. I wrote a proposal to the government to get hold of this facility so we could continue to build the kids and people of Point Fortin. I’m not in this to make any money. Right now, everything is coming out of my pocket, but that’s okay. That’s my life now, to give back. If nobody does it, what happens to the kids coming up?” he questioned.

He also appealed to the neighboring industries such as Atlantic and corporate TT at large to register corporate teams for membership. David called on residents of the southern community to patronise the facility to ensure it remains a site fabricated to generate TT’s sporting talents.

Also attending the launch were TT Football Association technical director Dion La Foucade, TT Amateur Swimming Association (ASATT) second vice-president Shirla Lamdrell Lyons, football agent Narada Wilson, Dr. Alvin Henderson, Jefferson George and Larry Joseph.

In his short address, La Foucade highlighted the importance of organisations investing into Field of Dreams as a sporting platform.

“A lot of good is going to happen out of this facility and it’s really important. It’s very important that we support an initiative like this. The business community you guys are missing out on a huge opportunity. For a team like this to give back in this way, it is worth much more,” he said.

After the launch, there was a friendly football match between members of the TT Strike Squad and the Heineken Media Touring Team.