CPL: Too early to decide on 2020 tourney

Chris Jordan of Trinbago Knight Riders (front) takes a return catch off Barbados Tridents' Jonathan Carter during A Hero Caribbean Premier League match, on October 10,2019. (Photo courtesy CPL T20) -

THE CARIBBEAN Premier League (CPL) organisers have adopted a wait-and-see approach regarding the staging of the 2020 tournament.Sporting events throughout the world have either been called off or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The 2020 CPL tournament has been scheduled to run from August 19 to September 26."CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event," said CPL in a media release."CPL believes it is too early to make a such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world."At present, the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed."