CMO: 20,000 returning nationals must stay home

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram speaks at a post-cabinet media briefing at Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on Monday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the almost 20,000 nationals who returned to this country in the past two weeks need to remain at home to prevent a spike in covid19 infections.

He was speaking at a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

He reported that 19,852 people came to Trinidad through the airports in the past 14 days which represented 0.015 per cent of the population.

"If you look at the way we have been testing and you check that weight you are looking at about a 1,000 people (possibly infected)."

He said if these people do not self-isolate for 14 days until they present with symptoms then the country would have a completely different scenario.

"So we are looking at those roughly 20,000 people. We have two choices. If they stay at home and do exactly what they supposed to do the scenario will be one that we can manage and we can cope. If the 19,000 people go out and they develop symptoms and mingle with the population, all of us will be infected and we will see the spike which we trying to avoid happen overnight. And which has happened in Italy, has happened in China, is happening in the US. So what we asking is those 20,000 people is stay at home. If you have contact – stay at home."

Parasram reported TT's first case from Switzerland was doing really well. He explained the Word Health Organisation guideline for discharging someone from a medical institution after testing positive was seven days without any symptoms. If the test at seven days and then 24 hours later are both negative the patient can be discharged.

"So we are going to test the first case very soon hopefully getting his first negative. If we get the second one we can discharge him."

He reported that 311 people were tested and 51 tested positive.