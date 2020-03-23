Chinese businessman held with forged cheques

A 49-year-old Chinese businessman was arrested on Friday in relation to having stolen cheques at a San Juan bank.

Police said the man went to the bank at around 1 pm and attempted to cash 73 social assistance cheques from the Ministry of Social Development.

Investigators said the bank teller noticed certain inconsistencies with the signatures on the cheques and called the police.

Members of the Fraud Squad went to the bank and arrested the man.

Police said they suspect the man took the cheques and forged signatures before attempting to cash them.