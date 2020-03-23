Centre of Excellence closes

The Centre of Excellence in Macoya is the latest public space to close its doors in the wake of the covid19 pandemic. The centre issued a statement on Monday advising the public that its daily activities will be suspended for the next two weeks.

The statement said, following the advice of the PM and relevent authorities against public gatherings in groups of more than ten people, the centre has cancelled programs such as all aerial, art and dance classes, seminars, training events and all church services.

The statement said offices will remain open to answer any qustions and extensive, deep cleaning of the office spaces will continue. It said team members may work remotely, if their job allows and "those whose work requires them to be on site, will follow all guidance to maximise interpersonal space."