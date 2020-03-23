Bandits steal $2,000 from home of Chinese Ambassador

Police leave Old Train Line, Claxton Bay, where one of their vehicles was found abandoned after being stolen from officers yesterday.

St Clair police are at the home of the Chinese ambassador in Federation Park where four men reportedly stole a quantity of cash.

Police said the men went to the ambassador's home at around 2 pm where they jumped over a wall.

Once inside the men went to the cook's quarters where they stole $2,000 in cash.

An alarm was raised and the police were called.

Police went to the scene just as the bandits left the scene in two Nissan Tiida cars.

Police are still searching for the men.