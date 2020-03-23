Army called in as covid19 patients in Couva disobey quarantine

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh speaks at post cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on Monday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the army had to be called as 40 people who tested positive for covid19 and were being quarantined at Couva Hospital were disobeying restrictions.

He was speaking at a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

He said a front page of a daily newspaper showing two people embracing after one returned on a flight demonstrated the type of behaviour that was not in keeping with what is expected with covid19 restrictions.

"The message is not getting down to every single person."

Deyalsingh reported on the 40 patients at Couva who returned to Trinidad from a cruise in Guadeloupe and were previously quarantined at Camp Balandra.

"We actually had to call in the army to talk to them to behave themselves. To adhere to quarantine rules and to stop violating the zones that we have put out for them."

He also reported a preparatory school in Powder Magazine, Diego Martin, announced it was open for business (after all schools had been closed).

"We had to shut them down. The whole western peninsula could have had community spread."