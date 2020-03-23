2 Tobago samples sent for covid19 tests

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine gave an update on Thursday on the quarantining of TT citizens who returned home. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Two of the 62 TT nationals quarantined recently since returning to Tobago prior to the March 23 border closure have been taken to hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.

This was reported by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development in a press release on Monday.

The release said in advance of the ban on all international flights to TT, the 62 nationals returned from several countries in and outside the region.

In the interest of ensuring control of the spread of the virus, the passengers are under quarantine and being observed at the division’s secured quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Although there were 51 confirmed covid19 cases in TT up to 4pm on Monday, there were none in Tobago.

On March 22, two returning citizens were taken to Scarborough General Hospital because they were feeling unwell.

The release said, "In keeping with our protocols, samples from the two individuals were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory to be tested for covid19."

The other 60 are still at the division’s quarantine facilities.

"They are currently in good health and have not exhibited any flu-like symptoms,” the release said.

“They receive medical check-ups, twice daily (morning and evening) by health officials, using the appropriate personal protective equipment, they are provided with three meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), arrangements are in place for families and friends to deliver care packages to them and each person has a self-contained room to ensure isolation from one another, amenities include bed, fridge, stove, microwave, bathroom facilities, WiFi and cable television.”

The release also encouraged the public to take simple preventative measures to reduce their risk of contracting covid19.

These were:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay at home when you are sick.

• Practice social distancing (keep a minimum of three feet away from other people).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cellphones etc).