Woman returns to Canada without seeing dad, a covid 19 patient

The daughter of a 66-year-old covid19 patient prays outside the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility where he is warded on Saturday. The photo has been blurred to protect her identity. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH -

While few vehicles gained entry and several were turned away, the daughter of one of TT's first four covid 19 patients – a 66-year old man – pulled up in front of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, got out of her car and clasped her hands in prayer.

“We came to say a little prayer,” she said under the condition of anonymity. “My father's in there, in a critical state still but (has shown) small improvements. We know for sure the medical fraternity is doing everything that they can to help and we are very pleased with the response we are getting from the doctors. Also, the Ministry (of Health) has been in contact with my family who are in quarantine because of prior contact with my dad.”

The woman, who resides in Canada, returned to TT upon hearing the news of her father falling ill. When she arrived, he had already tested positive for the virus. As a precautionary measure, she did not visit her family members and has not yet been in direct contact with her mother and siblings.

Due to the travel restrictions which go into effect at midnight on Sunday, the woman plans to return to Canada before the borders are sealed.

“I made the decision to leave (TT) because the borders are closing and I have my children (with me) who I have to take care of. My father would have wanted me to take them back (to Canada). Family members who were in contact (with him) are also self-quarantined. So far, they are fine. They feel reassured that the system is working. A couple of them were tested because they had flu symptoms but they all (results) came back negative. Thank God, they haven’t spread anything,” she added.

Although the Ministry of Health has reaffirmed that all positive covid19 cases, now 49, have been imported, the concerned mother remains doubtful. She indicated her father recently returned from a country where there are no confirmed cases to date and felt he may have contracted the virus in TT.

“Where he went, the people were in quarantine and none of them displayed any signs of a flu or cold of any sort. Their quarantine actually ended yesterday (Friday) and they are all now in the clear. To me, this shows that he got it (virus) either from the airport (Piarco) or within Trinidad. I even spoke to people there from that country today (Saturday) and there are still no cases there,” she said.

The patient’s daughter, however, is intent on maintaining a positive outlook on her father’s progress and remains quietly confident he would recover. She also urged TT nationals to take heed of the Government’s warning to stay indoors and use preventative measures to stop further spread of the virus.

“We have to behave as if we all have it (virus). If we behave that way and have that mindset, we can eradicate this terror that is causing so much despair. Forget race, politics, everything and join together to help mankind and the world. Some people are living with it and we don't even know if we're spreading it. Our family is positive and we are in prayer and standing together. It’s now in the hands of God."