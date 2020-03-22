THA health secretary: Tobago considers inter-island lockdown

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine

CHealth, Wellness and Family Development Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine has said the issue of locking down travel between Trinidad and Tobago is "under consideration" as the country grapples with the effects of the covid19.She said in the meantime, the authorities have been observing the passenger traffic between the two islands.

"From all indications, the number of persons travelling have been significantly reduced," Davidson-Celestine told Sunday Newsday in a Whatsapp message. "We also continue to appeal to persons to not travel unless it's absolutely necessary."

Up to news time on Saturday, 40 new patients tested positive for covid19 and are currently being treated and monitored at the Couva Hospital. The 40 new cases were from among the 68 nationals who were immediately quarantined at Camp Balandra, on Trinidad's north-east coast, after they returned to the island from a Caribbean cruise on Tuesday in Guadeloupe. This brings the total number of covid19 cases in Trinidad to 49. Tobago has not had a confirmed case.

However, Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe and Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said on Friday Tobagonians should not become complacent.Cudjoe said she had seen a video on social media in which about 15 young men were drinking openly in a village in her constituency, seemingly oblivious to the importance of practising social distancing in light of the covid19 threat.Charles also observed people were still congregating at wakes at funerals in Tobago despite repeated warnings by the Prime Minister to limit the number of people gathering in public spaces.