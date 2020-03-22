Religious services with more than 10 people prohibited

Religious services, with more than ten people, are now among the list of restricted activities under The Public Health 2019 Novel Coronavirus regulations.

Notice of this was sent to the media on Sunday in a statement from the Ministry of Communications.

The notice said, it is now an offence “to conduct religious or ecclesiastical services or other religious gatherings where the number of persons participating therein exceeds ten.”

This updated regulation replaces the notice issued on March 19.

This comes after it was reported that some members of the clergy were encouraging people to gather for worship. The Prime Minister asked churches and other groups to stop congregating to contain the spread of covid19. However, some religious groups and organisations failed to heed Rowley’s call.

Other acts considered an offence in the legislation are: to conduct the business of a bar whether or not the person is a licensed person under the Liquor Licences Act; to operate a club as defined in the Registration of Clubs Act; to operate a theatre under the Cinematograph Act; to operate a common gaming house or betting office under the Gambling and Betting Act and to provide seated dining at a restaurant to any customer.

The regulations are expected to expire on April 30 unless revoked.