President rocks socks for Down syndrome awareness

A snapshot from the video posted by the Office of the President Facebook page showing President Paula-Mae Weekes, right, and staff commemorating World Down Syndrome Day. -

People diagnosed with Down syndrome should be given a voice in decisions which affect them, according to President Paula-Mae Weekes.

On Saturday, the Office of the President published a video to commemorate World Down Syndrome Day, observed globally March 21, on its official Facebook page. It was in keeping with the theme “we decide” which recognises the need for people with Down syndrome to have full participation in decision-making about their lives.

A release from OTP said while people with Down syndrome need support from their caregivers, they should also be encouraged to exercise as much independence as possible.

"Once afforded the appropriate training, medical care and guidance, those with Down syndrome can make valuable contributions to their family, community and society," the President said.

Usually on World Down Syndrome Day people wear mismatched colourful socks as part of the Lots of Socks campaign that honours people with Down syndrome who have an extra chromosome.

The mismatched socks raise awareness of diversity, inclusion, uniqueness and acceptance of others’ differences.

Lots of Socks went under the radar this year as the race to contain coronavirus dominates media coverage. The post said the president was adamant that her office shows support for Down syndrome awareness.

There, the President and other staff members stood a safe distance apart while wearing colourful socks to be mindful of the necessary social distancing protocols announced by the Ministry of Health to flatten the coronavirus curve. They were also filmed sitting apart on a short wall swinging their feet.

Cheryl Lala, communications adviser to the President said: “It’s important for us to raise awareness about Down syndrome and social distancing. That’s why everyone is so spread apart.”

Politician Nikoli Edwards, 28, made a meme out of the video to reflect the current work from home situation many people in the country are currently experiencing.

In a Facebook messenger interview with Sunday Newsday on Saturday, Edwards said he saw the video on Facebook but it did not have any music or “great excitement behind the positive message the OTP was sending.”

He said the President is not usually seen as a relatable person but in times of crisis people often look to the Head of State.

That’s why he decided to remix the video with Fifth Harmony’s Work, a song that is quickly becoming the work from home anthem around the world.

“Maybe it's the millennial in me but I just saw it as something that I could run with and some even though it came from the OTP. All in all, it's just for a light moment in the midst of the chaos.”

He was inspired by memes he saw on Facebook of people talking about being self-isolated worldwide. His aim was not to clarify the President’s message, but people have been asking him where the video came from and he’s directed people to the official OTP page.

He said people would quicker run to something that's funny or attractive, and suggested the OTP’s communications staff try a “less rigid” way of communicating with the public.

“Once you've gotten them interested then you can start sharing the intended message.”