President Award TT suspends local activities

President Paula-Mae Weekes - ANGELO MARCELLE

The President’s Award TT has suspended all of its local activities but is yet to decide on a journey to Jamaica between July and August.

Chairman of the organisation retired Commodore Anthony Franklin said it had taken note of government measures to close schools and reduce gatherings as these decisions are in support of the national effort to halt its spread.

“In the interest of the safety of your/sons daughters, the health of your households, leaders and volunteers, TPATT has taken a decision to suspend with immediate effect all current and planned award activities of both the National Award Office (NATO) and the Award Centres (units),” Franklin said in a letter addressed to parents of children who are involved in the award programme.

President Paula Mae-Weekes is the patron of the programme which was originally called the Duke of Edinburgh's Award which is one of the world’s leading youth awards programmes available to young people between the ages of 14 to 24 in 144 countries, including TT.

Franklin said the decision to suspend would have a significant impact as they will have to postpone two hikes, two fund-raising activities, bronze training event, silver and gold training camp, training of the CASC2020 and “Easter Beaster.”

Concerning the Caribbean Award Sub Regional Council (CASC) 2020 Adventurous Journey scheduled for Jamaica between July 25 to August 9, Franklin said he is in communication with the chairman of CASC in Barbados and the regional director in Jamaica about postponing this event.

He said a decision is expected by May 1 and further decisions concerning the change of status will be conveyed to the members.

In the interim, Franklin is urging all members of the programme to be safe and vigilant and put into practice the recommendations by the Ministry of Health.