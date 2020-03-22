Police recruits 'trapped in training' want to go home

File photo of graduating police officers at the Police Academy. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Recruits at the Police Training Academy are questioning why they have to remain in training even though the Government announced a closure of all learning institutions.

Last Monday, the Prime Minister announced that all learning centres will be closed until April 20 in a bid to prevent the spread of covid19.

In 2019, the academy was given accreditation by the Accreditation Council of TT making it a learning institution and thus subject to the government mandate.

According to the recruits, they were told that they are safer inside “under quarantine like conditions” than outside. Some of the 200 recruits, who spoke with Newsday, said the head of the academy Snr Supt Charles told them on Friday they are not exposed to the virus and should be thankful.

“He (Charles) just repeat the same thing the superintendent said, that this is for our own good and they are protecting us and, yes other persons are getting to come and go, such as the Guard and Emergency Branch, armoury staff and kitchen staff.”

Charles reportedly told the recruits that those visiting the academy were observing proper protocol. “You are safer here, and if you go out you will be exposed to the virus," Charles reportedly told the gathering.

Charles warned the recruits they should not take any pictures or post anything on social media because it will be traced, and whoever did it will be found and will have to answer to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

When contacted, Griffith, who is on self-quarantine, said the recruits are better inside than out as the compound is well sanitised, and those going in and out are monitored so as to stop the spread of the disease.

“There is no issue here, they are safer on the inside than on the outside. So far, none of the recruits have expressed any concerns that they do not want to remain in training, so I cannot comment on speculation, hearsay and miserable people running to the media. They are in a quarantined environment.”

The trainees said they are confined to the compound, but the cooks and instructors come and go as they are scheduled to. Last weekend their mandated six-week leave was denied and they are unsure about when they will be allowed to leave.

“There are 200 trainees, 25 in each classroom and about 100 are usually gathered for breakfast, lunch and dinner. That is not what supposed to happen. What about social distancing? They just emphasising on cleanliness,” the recruits said.

Griffith added that there is a wrong perception that the recruits are in self-isolation. The trainees are in a heavily controlled area and the request not to gather in groups exceeding ten does not apply to them. Griffith reiterated, none of the recruits complained of the conditions they are in.

Newsday was told that the recruits did express their concerns to the instructors individually, however, when they were being addressed by Charles their concerns were not accepted.

“Some of the women who have children at home started to cry when they were told they not getting to go home for the weekend,” the recruits said.

Trainees said it is business as usual relating to their academic schedule and questioned why long distance learning could not be implemented while recruits are allowed to be quarantined at home. They advised that online meeting applications such as Zoom and Skype can be used to teach theories and when learning centres are re-opened, they can return to do all practical exercises.