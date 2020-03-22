Police ready for covid19 fight

Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde. -

The police said it will enforce the amendments to the law and the restrictions in place for covid19 as made by the government.

Ag Deputy Commissioner Jayson Forde said it is the police’s obligation.

“We have a duty to care, to protect ourselves and the rest of the country from anybody spreading and infecting our citizens.

“We have certain responsibilities we have to engage in.”

Forde added that police are not about arresting people, but rather persuading. But, action will be taken where there is need to do so.

There have been changes to facilitate the closure of bars, casinos and cinemas, restrictions in the operations of restaurants, the limiting of gatherings to no more than ten people, closure of national borders and others; to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. On Sunday morning the Ministry of Health said the number of positive covid19 cases rose to 50.

In its policy to deal with covid19, Ag Assistant CoP Wendell Williams said in order to limit contact and engage in social distancing, they will be looking into video conferencing for charge cases.

“The Judiciary is looking at ways to reduce the number of people who accumulate at the courts.

“We are planning, as early as next week, to run a pilot project to have charge cases presented via this avenue. There are some instances where people will have to be taken to the court.”

Additionally, Forde said a special protocol has been developed for its members, including civilian staff, who are in contact with the public.

He noted that individuals who have been arrested and show flu-like symptoms will be given a mask, gloves and detained alone in a sanitised cell.

Further to this, police stations have been instructed to suspend the issuing of certificates of character for a month.

Other measures undertaken include a sanitation point at every police station where everyone must be sanitised before entering the building; personal protection equipment for all staff – especially for those that do field duties, and sanitation kits for every police vehicle.