PAWI warns against 'religious fanaticism'

People mingle at the Bethel Evangelical Camp Ground in Freeport on Saturday. The car park and recreational facility is opposite The Bethel House of God church. - Vashti Singh

Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (PAWI) is warning churches against "religious fanaticism" and urged members to heed Government's call to discontinue services, due to the covid19 crisis.

PAWI issued a newsletter to TT member churches last Monday, the same day the Prime Minister asked churches, and other groups, to stop congregating to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While the Government did not explicitly ban churches from holding services, the Prime Minister advised them not to do so. He repeated the call again on Wednesday.

In the newsletter, PAWI advised members “not to be driven by fear, religious fanaticism, paranoia and/or irresponsible social actions.”

PAWI said connection with members will continue through the use of social media platforms, zoom conferences, telephone calls and Whatsapp messages.

Bishop Rev Don Hamilton told Sunday Newsday that churches under the body have suspended all services, gatherings and other activities. He said churches, and any religious body, have a social responsibility to respect the steps taken by the authorities to solve the current national health challenge.

Hamilton said churches advertising services acted recklessly and if there isn’t proper quarantine, the situation will get out of control.

His views were expressed after a press conference on Saturday where Government announced that there were 40 new covid19 positive cases in TT. The total is now 49. The 40 were among a group of 68 people in quarantine at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church camp in Balandra, who were taken there after being stranded on a cruise ship in Guadeloupe where there were positive cases.

At the briefing, Minister of National Security Stuart Young said there were members of the clergy who were encouraging people to gather for worship.

Young said, “This was irresponsible behaviour and there is a certain pastor who continues to call for gatherings. We will do our consultations and take the necessary actions.

“As we have said consistently, the government will take whatever action it needs to protect citizens.”

Young did not name the pastor.

However, Miracle Ministries in Couva, which is not guided by PAWI, has been advertising services via its Facebook page. A service was scheduled for last Friday in which the ad said, “God’s house is NOT the same as a bar, entertainment centre… Be cautious, be aware but don’t be dominated by fear.”

Attempts to contact Pastor Winston Cuffie were unsuccessful.

Also on Friday, one church, The Bethel House of God in Freeport, said it will not hold any service on Saturday and will have a smaller service on Sunday after criticisms when it continued holding services with as many as 200 people. On Thursday, police but did not stop the service but did enter the church to observe whether social distancing rules were being followed.

On Saturday, there was no one at the church. However, a group of about 25 people were gathered at a car park opposite the church. They declined to comment when asked about reports that the police had returned again to caution the church against holding services.

However, most evangelical churches, like PAWI, have opted to stop prayer services.

Vice president of TT Council for Evangelical Churches Rev Vickram Singh said members support the rules and guideline implemented by Government to curb the spread of the virus.

He said, “At this time this is the best way to deal with the covid19 virus. There must be a “hard line” approach by government and the country, because if not, it will affect us negatively.”

Singh added that there are ways in which religious institutions can connect with its membership.

He said, “The churches will not fall by the way-side or become dormant. There are means to reach out.

“We have been using online platforms and other technologies to carry out church services.”

The Roman Catholic and Anglican churches were the first to announce the suspension of services last week. They have been conducting prayer meetings and services via television and social media platforms.