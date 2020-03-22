Now 50 covid19 cases in TT

Trinidad and Tobago now has 50 cases of coronavirus (covid19).

The Ministry of Health made this announcement in a press release shortly after 9 am on Sunday.

The latest case does not appear to be one of the group of nationals who were recently brought back from a Caribbean cruise.

The number has increased by one since Saturday, when an increase of 40 was announced at a press conference at the ministry.

The ministry repeated on Sunday that 40 of the TT cases came from the cruise ship.

It also said, “The fact remains that all positive COVID-19 cases, thus far, have been imported.”

From the details in the release on Sunday it therefore appears that the 50th case is another individual who travelled abroad recently.

The ministry did not give any further information about the latest patient.

It said TT has now submitted 298 samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.