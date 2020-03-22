MPs help constituents deal with covid19 fallout

San Fernando West MP, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in Parliament in early March. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

MEMBERS of Parliament, on both sides of the political divide, are doing what they can to help their respective constituents cope with the changes that the covid19 pandemic has brought to their lives.

San Fernando West MP, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, said, "Our San Fernando West team is in full gear, firstly identifying our vulnerable and importantly, now the people who have lost income or jobs as we are feeding the needs analysis to Government to ensure the best response possible."

Al-Rawi also said there are ongoing discussions with business and labour groups to assess the impact of the pandemic. He said that much of what many MPs are now doing has resulted in the measures Government has already implemented and others to be announced in the coming days.

Al-Rawi said there are several dense communities in San Fernando West and "we are working on communication in these communities as to risks."

"We are managing the children side separately as we move in the days ahead."

Al-Rawi said understanding and promoting safe activity during the pandemic is important.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said his office had started two emergency social service programmes to help older people and people getting public assistance or disability grants.

Moonilal disclosed efforts are underway to register unemployed people in the constituency arising from the fallout from the pandemic. He also said his office is collaborating with concerned citizens to coordinate the delivery of groceries and pharmaceuticals to vulnerable groups of elderly or infirm people who have no one to help them.

Moonilal said people who have been laid off from local businesses are being registered by his staff by phone.

"All that is required is proof from an employer that the workers were indeed sent home or hours reduced," he added.

Moonilal said this information would be used to lobby Government to provide temporary food cards to these people and an employment bureau service "for faster re-employment when conditions change.

Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis said Government is doing what it can to organise support for those most in need in his constituency. Francis said he would be distributing hampers to those people who may not meet the criteria set by the State.

He said every Christmas there is a massive drive where over 700 hampers are distributed in Moruga/Tableland.

"But every month we distribute (hampers)as a normal routine."