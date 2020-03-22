Le Hunte: WASA able to cope with covid19

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte. - Vidya Thurab

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte says the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is trying its best to ensure that water is adequately available as the country implement measures to deal with the covid19 pandemic.

Le Hunte said WASA is producing a lot of water, but there is need to restructure its distribution schedule.

“WASA is capable of providing water especially at this time and they are looking at ways to redistribute water within the constraints.

“They would be looking at ways to increase the number of days people get water, especially those at the lower ends of the spectrum."

Le Hunte added that truck-borne supply was also increased along with the infrastructure to include additional staff and the use of regional corporations for distribution.

He however urged people to act responsibly and conserve the supply, especially now, because of covid19.

“We are aware there are leaks along roadways, which WASA is trying to address as quickly as they can. But there are also a number of individuals with leaks in their own homes.

“This contributes to a large waste of water. I am appealing and begging with people to get plumbers to check their own water systems.”

He said WASA and other essential services are operating under emergency circumstances and will continue to provide services to the population.

“During this time, it is impossible for all services to operate at full capacity. No organisation in the country is doing so.

“Most of the essential services are operating on an emergency and continuity plan to ensure there are the required people to provide water, electricity, telecommunications and so on.”