Health Ministry: 50th covid19 patient had recent travel history

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health says the 50th person who tested positive for the new coronavirus (covid19) had a recent travel history. The information was provided in an update issued at 11.30 am on Sunday.

The ministry said, to date 298 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.

The number of people testing positive for the virus leapt from nine to 49 on Saturday with 40 people who returned to Trinidad from a cruise ship in Guadeloupe last week. The group of 68 was being kept at a church camp facility in Balandra, Toco when the diagnoses on the 40 were made. Those testing positive were taken to the Couva hospital while the others remain in quarantine.