Coronavirus spreads to Grenada, Dominica

More cases of the coronavirus are being reported in the Caribbean.

On Sunday, Dominica’s Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Irving McIntyre, made the announcement of the first case.

Media reports said the patient is a 54-year-old Dominican who recently returned to the island from the United Kingdom.

The person has since been placed under home quarantine and in a special isolation unit that is being monitored by doctors.

Grenada also recorded its first case of the virus on Sunday.

Its Ministry of Health identified the patient as female who displayed mild signs of covid19 after returning from the United States earlier this month.