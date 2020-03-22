Concerns over social distancing: Covid19 cases soar to 49

Some of the 68 people in quarantine at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church camp in Balandra relax with each other on Thursday. Forty of them have since tested positive for covid19. -

QUESTIONS have been raised about whether a breach of social distancing protocols at the quarantine site in Balandra for the 68 rescued cruise ship passengers could have led to the spread of the virus infecting 40 of them.

Photographs taken on Tuesday at the facility showed the passengers mingling together in close proximity and test results on Friday revealed 40 of them to be positive for covid19.

None of the passengers had any symptoms of the virus when they arrived and were isolated as a precaution since the virus has a 14-day gestation period before showing any signs.

They were transferred to the Couva Hospital for medical care and the remaining 28 remain at the facility pending further observation and possible testing.

The issue of close contact was raised in two letters sent to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, National Security Minister Stuart Young and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi penned by former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC.

On Saturday, Maharaj said on Friday, after not getting any response to his letters, wrote to the Prime Minister.

According to Maharaj, the letters to the ministers were not notices of intended legal action and did not request those in quarantine be released but it was simply to highlight his clients' concerns.

“My clients were abiding by the quarantine rules. They wanted to be tested. They also wanted to address the accommodation which they felt was not in keeping with the social distancing. They (the Government) did not provide for social distancing and my clients had issues with them not having cleaning agents and sanitizers.”

Government has been pleading with people not to gather in groups larger than ten and to stand at least six feet away from another person in public spaces. The virus is spread through contact and droplets.

Contacted on Saturday, Al-Rawi said he found Maharaj's letters were pre-mature. He confirmed the letters did not ask that those in quarantine be released but asked that they be tested. He said some of them, by the time the letters were sent, showed no symptoms. He said Maharaj could have called the ministers rather than issue the letters.

Sunday Newsday was told that contents of the letter regarding lack of social distancing stemmed from the sleeping arrangement as the 68 had to sleep close together with little to no ventilation.

Told of the lawyer's concerns, Deyalsingh advised that his communication manager be contacted while Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram did not respond to a WhatsApp message seeking comment.

At a media briefing on Saturday at the Health Ministry's head office, Deyalsingh announced that 40 of the 68 tested positive for covid19 taking the number of confirmed cases to 49.

He added that the infected ignored previous warning to limit travel and went on a cruise which had confirmed cases of covid19.

They were left stranded in Guadeloupe and had to be flown home last Tuesday and taken to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church camp in Balandra. They were tested on Thursday night and on Friday night the results came back.

We can handle the increase

Those who tested positive were taken to the Couva Hospital while the rest remain at the camp site to be monitored. Their initial 14-day quarantine restarted on Saturday. Parasram assured that even with the 40 positive cases, the risk of infection in the community did not increase.

“Having 40 cases does not mean that there is any risk to the country. They were contained from day one. There is no risk, no chance of community risk because of the safeguards we have taken to protect you all from the start. So the 28 negative people, the area has been sanitized and they re-start day one of quarantine from today."

He added that the negative patients will wear the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and will be monitored to see if they develop any symptoms and will be re-tested and taken to the health facilities for treatment.

Deyalsingh said the leap from nine confirmed cases to 49 overnight will not burden the health care system, reiterating that a parallel health care system was already in place to deal with covid19 to avoid burnout of health care professionals.

He added that the Inter-American Development Bank agreed to fund the hiring of 100 doctors who will be placed primarily in the North Central Regional Health Authority to free up senior doctors to care for patients at both Caura and Couva hospitals where covid19 patients are warded.

Payments to increased nursing staff will also be done through the IDB.

Sunday Newsday visited Couva Hospital on Saturday which remained under lockdown by members of the Defence Force and police. At the front gate were two armed soldiers while three female security guards stopped, questioned and allowed or disallowed entry to incoming vehicles.

The 40 cases arrived at Couva in the early hours of Saturday and the patients are now individually quarantined.

Luggage belonging to patients were left outside the hospital. Suitcases, duffel bags and large plastic bags were visible from the Solomon Hochoy Highway. It remains unclear if the luggage will be destroyed or sanitised. All emergency vehicles used to transport the patients were also sanitised on the Couva compound before exiting.

Health care workers being cared for

Asked about health care workers possible risk of infecting themselves or their families, Parasram said they are all mandated to wear full PPE to reduce exposure.

“Exposure is the greatest thing so we are reducing the risk of exposure and they will have to undergo a period of quarantine as well. They have indicated that they are willing to work but do not want to infect their family. So we are putting things in place when they come off their shift they have somewhere to be.”

Asked about possible treatments for covid19, Parasram said he asked the University of the West Indies (St Augustine) to look at any drugs to treat the virus and then make suggestions to the Health Ministry and himself.

“I don’t think anyone has come out definitively and say there has been any success with any one treatment so the team of experts from UWI will be looking at it.”

Deyalsingh chimed in saying: “From a policy perspective, there has been no drugs shown to be effective against covid19. What we have is some anecdotal evidence. At the start of this pandemic, there was a combination of two HIV drugs, the latest research say this has been proven to be totally ineffective.”

“There is no silver bullet as yet, the only silver bullet is societal responsibility at this point in time. That is the silver bullet. That is the vaccine. The vaccine at this point in time is not what you shoot into your arms, the vaccine is for people to work with the Government and heed the Prime Minister’s call for responsibility. That is what will get us through.”

Be responsible

Deyalsingh admonished churchgoers and other worshippers to adhere to the Government’s request to limit gatherings to 10 people. He extended this to bar owners and other businesses, asking them to put country first.

“I am appealing to bar owners, betting shop people, anywhere that people congregate, now is the time to put aside sectoral interest and protect not only yourself but your country. Pray to God but you could do that in the confines of your house. Continue your religious practices.”

On Friday, Parliament approved legislation to enforce the closure of bars, in-house dining at restaurants and clubs until April 20.

Young said that no decision was taken to shut down malls and shopping centres as yet as long as people adhere to the social gathering rules of remaining six feet apart.

He advised people go out and get what they needed and get back home.

Parasram said that while the data is fluid and is still being tabulated with respect to TT and the spread of the virus, he advised that in a pool of 10 with one confirmed case, up to three people can be infected. This, when compared to other contagious diseases like Ebola which has a 6 in 10 ratio, should be taken seriously and re-emphasised the need for social distancing.

– with reporting by JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH