British Airways repatriation flights for next three days

British Airways has scheduled three repatriation flights for British nationals after the announcement that TT's borders will be shut to all travelers as part of covid19 restrictions.

British High Commissioner to TT Tim Stew, on his Twitter account, reported that the British Airways repatriation flights will be available on March 23, 24 and 26 "thanks to the TT Government."

The nationals were advised to contact British Airways urgently and staff would be available at the Piarco airport from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm from Sunday to facilitate the re-booking.

Stew also posted Sunday that Virgin Atlantic has asked all remaining British nationals booked on their flight from Tobago to report to the airport for standby travel, and that the airline is working with Caribbean Airlines and British Airways to rebook all customers.

On Saturday at a press conference, National Security Minister Stuart Young announced that TT's borders will be closed to all incoming international flights from midnight Sunday to all travelers, both nationals and non-nationals, until further notice. On Saturday in a video message, Stew responded to the announcement and pointed out the last flight to leave the country would be the British Airways flight on Sunday.

"I know this will affect many of you who were planning to travel to the UK on flights next week or afterwards and it will be worrying for you."

He advised the British nationals to get in touch quickly with their tour operator, insurance company and hotel for the likelihood of an extended stay in TT given the flight ban, and also to be in touch with the airline urgently to make them aware of their presence in TT and their wish to travel.

"I and my British High Commission team are working closely with the airlines and the Govermment of this country to see how we might be able to get you home. Please don't delay in calling the airlines. We and they know that their phone lines are extremely busy. This is an unprecdented situation. So please be patient and persist with them. We will keep you updated."

He added: "We are working hard for you in difficult circumstances."

Stew reminded the nationals to follow the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (the British Foreign Office) travel advice and the precautionary measures imposed by the local authorities in TT.

"They mirror the sensible measures already in place in Britain."