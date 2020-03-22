Bishop Berkley in self-quarantine

Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley at his office on Hayes Street, St Clair on March 3. Berkley is in self-quarantine after returning of the Turks and Caicos Islands, a week ago. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Anglican Bishop Berkley is in self-quarantine after returning to Trinidad from the Turks and Caicos Islands, a week ago.

Berkley said he was checked at the Piarco airport and chose to be self-quarantine since.

“It has been hard to execute my duties and not free to move around I would like to be," he said on Saturday.

“While it can be challenging, it has to be done for everyone’s safety and people should understand the importance of social distancing at this time.”

Berkley said the activities such as the Lenten caravan has been cancelled and will now be streamed via Facebook.

He added that he does not agree with churches risking people’s lives by gathering and they should adhere to the national guidelines.

The Anglican church has suspended services which are now being streamed online and broadcast on television.