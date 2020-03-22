AG: Highway enquiry goes ahead

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, left, with Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis in Parliament earlier in March. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into land acquisition for the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension Project will proceed despite the covid19 pandemic.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi made this disclosure on Saturday.

He told Sunday Newsday, "The CoE call for papers and submissions under the Commission will proceed and will be announced in the days ahead."

"This will not involve physical attendance necessarily. We will have more information in the next few days as the readjustments are settled."

Government announced the establishment of the CoE last year. In January, the Prime Minister said the CoE would begin in February. The hearings are scheduled to be held at the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain.