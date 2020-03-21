Young warns 'pastor' over church services

On Saturday, National Security Minister Stuart Young warned a pastor who he did not name against continuing services. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

National Security Minister Stuart Young has warned churches that action will be taken against them if they continue to hold services despite Government's call to not do so to stem the spread of covid19.

In a media conference on Saturday morning, Young again urged for the public to limit public gatherings and noted it was irresponsible.

He said, “There has been irresponsible behaviour by members of the clergy, people who are pastors, calling on the people worship in their churched to come and gather.

“There is a certain pastor who continues to call for gatherings. We will do our consultations and take the necessary actions," he said but did not name the pastor or the church.

"As we have said consistently, the Government will take whatever action it needs to to protect citizens.”

On Friday, one church, The Bethel House of God in Freeport, said it will not hold any service on Saturday and will have a smaller service on Sunday after criticisms on Thursday after it continued holding services with as many as 200 people.

Most evangelical churches have opted to stop prayer services after a call by the Prime Minister to do so, earlier this week.

Vice president of TT Council for Evangelical Churches Rev Vickram Singh on Saturday said the members support the rules and guidelines implemented by the Government to curb the spread of the virus.

He said, “At this time, this is the best way to deal with the covid19 virus. There must be a hard line take by Government and the country, because if not, it will affect us negatively.”

While the Government did not explicitly ban churches from holding services, Dr Rowley advised them not to do so.

Singh added that there are ways in which religious institutions can connect with its membership.

He said, “The churches will not fall by the way-side or become dormant. There are means to reach out.

“We have been using online platforms and other technologies to carry out church services.”