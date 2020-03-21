Visits resume at remand yard after 'corona' riot

MOVING IN: Police officers prepare to move in on the riot at the remand yard of the Golden Grove prison in Arouca on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY THE TTPS -

VISITS to remanded prisoners at the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca, will resume on Friday.

A release from the prison service said visits will resume and additionally visits to remanded inmates will be accommodated on Saturdays, from 8 am-2 pm.

Visits were suspended on Tuesday after a riot at the facility. Prisoners clashed with prison guards and police, complaining of concerns over the spread of covid19.

The situation was quelled late in the evening.

The release said inmates' personal items, clothing, books, and toiletries were damaged or destroyed because of fires set by the inmates.

It said the prison service was cognisant that inmates would need basic necessities.

However, there are special guidelines for visitors. Based on recommendations from the Health Ministry, and in keeping with the prison service's own covid19 policy, clothing from outside the prison will not be accepted.

Arrangements have been made to have care packages available for purchase at the prison canteen. These include items of clothing.

Visits are limited to once per week and only one visitor will be allowed in for each inmate.

All visitors will be subject to mandatory testing for symptoms before entry and friends and relatives of inmates were urged to be responsible and not to visit if they have any symptoms.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan also asked visitors to be mindful of the current environment and understand that the measures implemented were for the safety of their loved ones.