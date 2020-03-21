Unhappy with fiscal plan

THE EDITOR: I am somewhat disappointed with the Government's financial proposals as outlined earlier in the week at a post Cabinet press briefing.

TT already has a huge money surplus and by adding 2 billion in cash and reducing the statutory reserves will just make a bigger over supply. We had an oversupply of money before this crisis and business did not respond by investing because Government owes billions to companies and individuals who are very cash strapped.

Additionally lack of foreign exchange further exasperated investment and business operations. What I suggest is, now that bank interest rates are down, and discounting is cheaper, Government should issue longer term bonds to all creditors and the Central Bank should accept these Bonds as part of the Statutory Reserves.

Further, no mention was made of Government spending. The Government has to be the leading stimulus to encourage businesses to invest and expand. They can start by refurbishing all their shoddy offices which are never maintained and start fixing all the bad secondary roads and bridges etc. but make sure they pay the contractors.

CARL LEUNG

Via e-mail