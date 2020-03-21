TT students in Jamaica in rush to fly home

Norman Manley International Airport -

TT students at the University of the West Indies Mona campus in Jamaica, are quickly making arrangements to fly home following Saturday’s announcement by National Security Minister Stuart Young that TT’s borders will be closed effective midnight on March 22.

The announcement is part of this country’s latest measures against the spread of the covid19 virus. After the announcement several students who had first planned to stay in Jamaica made their way to the Norman Manley International Airport to try to board CAL flights to Trinidad.

One TT student speaking from the airport said, “I am going to get a flight to come home now.

“A lot of people who got the news today just decided to go get a flight almost immediately and then just left.

“People came to the airport without buying tickets and just bought them, we are leaving soon,” said the student who described an initial panic among students, but said students were able to find flights.

She said concerns were less about the covid19 situation in Jamaica and more about students fearing that with both countries closing their borders, in cases of emergencies they may be restricted.

“A lot of my friends and classmates found their way to the airport which is kind of crazy because a lot of people panicked. Before the borders were opened for us.”

Speaking about the situation, another student said, “We got word that the borders are being closed so persons are frantically trying to book flights between today and tomorrow.

“Persons are unsure as to whether the closure of the borders to international flights include regional flights as well.”

The student said the office of TT’s High Commission to Jamaica sent out forms to students asking if they were staying in the country following the announcement but was unsure of what the next steps would be.