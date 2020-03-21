TT covid19 cases now at 49

Image courtesy CDC

Reporting by Jensen LaVende and Kalifa Sarah Clyne

Forty of the 68 people who were stranded on a cruise ship off Guadeloupe have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 40 new cases bring to 49 the number of positive test results for TT.

This was reported at this morning’s Ministry of Health media briefing on the covid19 pandemic.

The 68 people were rescued from the ship earlier this week and put in an isolation unit in Balandra.

The authorities say the 40 patients have now been taken to the Couva Hospital.

The new confirmed cases have limited symptoms but since they are in the high-risk bracket they have been taken to Couva, which is a tertiary-care facility.

Two women with coronavirus were earlier taken off the ship and brought home to TT. They are among the previous nine reported cases