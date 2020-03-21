Tobago beaches closed to control public gatherings

In this July 2019 file photo a family enjoys a day out at Store Bay, Tobago. The THA has closed the beach and several others as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. - JEFF K MAYERS

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has said a policy position on labour will be taken at Wednesday's meeting of the executive council in an attempt to reduce the number of people gathering in public spaces.

"A policy position in respect of labour, we will treat with that at the level of the executive council and an appropriate communication will be made. We are doing those additional things to limit access to public spaces in an attempt to ensure as far as possible there is some level of isolation even for those who may not show signs or symptoms (associated with the covid19), that we stay put."

Charles was speaking on Friday during a news conference at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

The Chief Secretary and a ministerial delegation met with members of the Tobago Chamber of Commerce and Tobago Tourism and Hotel Association to devise strategies to combat the effects of covid19 on the island's economy.

Tobago has no recorded case of the coronavirus but 49 have now been reported in Trinidad.

Charles said the Tobago House of Assembly has been proactive its response to the covid19 threat.

"What we don't want is the situation that happened in California where they have a stay home order, 40 million people and the governor is (issuing) saying a stay home order across the board. I would not want us to get to that point," he told reporters.

As of Saturday, all beach facilities under the THA's purview have been closed indefinitely in the wake of the Government's decision to limited gatherings in public spaces.

These include the Store Bay, Pigeon Point, Speyside, Charlotteville and Mt Irvine beach facilities.

"We have to use these measures to force people into a sense of recognition because at the end of the day it really rests on our individual behaviour."

Charles said, however, the assembly could not prevent people from going to the beach.

Saying Tobagonians need to take the covid19 more seriously, Charles observed people are still gathering at wakes and funerals in large numbers.

"We are the ones who will at the end of the day determine our success or failure in respect of our fight against covid19. That message needs to go out there to all and sundry. We must take this this thing seriously and we must do what we have to do."

TOBAGO BEACH FACILITIES CLOSED

● Mt Irvine Beach Facility

● Castara Beach Facility

● Parlatuvier Beach Facility

● Bloody Bay Beach Facility

● Charlotteville Beach Facility

● Speyside Beach Facility

● Kings Bay Beach Facility

● Fort Granby Beach Facility

● Store Bay Beach Facility

● Pigeon Point Beach Facility