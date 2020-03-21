Senator Vieira: Govt’s handling of covid19 world class

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira hailed the Government’s handling of the covid19 crisis saying matters in TT are now better than in advanced countries such as Italy, the UK and the USA. He spoke in Friday’s extraordinary sitting of the Senate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (2019 Novel Coronavirus [2019-nCoV]) Bill 2020, unanimously passed later by all 27 senators present.

“These nights the streets are eerily quiet and deserted. The moment is surreal. One almost feels as though we are in a zombie apocalypse movie.”

Vieira said TT was better off than nations suffering thousands of deaths. “I want to recognise and commend the executive for an excellent job so far, not just for handling the crisis at the public health level but holistically.” He hailed the Government’s social and business support.

“The way this has been handled is nothing short of world-class. A grateful nation says thanks.” He saw the bill as helping citizens, such as those who will not now need to congregate at the licensing office to renew their documents. Vieira saw stiffer penalties for violating public health strictures as “necessary and proportionate” and did not breach the constitutional rights of bar-owners operating by licences which can be revoked.

“This (covid19) upheaval is even more profound than 9/11. The world will never be the same. I don’t know how this will end.

“No doubt the economy will suffer serious setbacks but I am confident we will come out a better people. A crisis is a moment of truth, a turning point, an opportunity.”

He urged all to use the insights offered by the crisis.

“This is an opportunity to focus on what really matters: the value of a job, the importance of cleanliness, the joy of community and being able to socialise, that good health is a gift that should never be taken for granted.” Recalling his father saying ‘you don’t miss the water until the well runs dry’, he urged people to appreciate those who help them get by in their daily lives. “We are connected to our fellow man by a thousand fibres.” Vieira said TT is a blessed place, with talented and resourceful people who are also compassionate and caring.

Saying he understood why some describe the situation as a war, Vieira said, “I’d rather characterise it as an opportunity for humanity to recalibrate.”

He reckoned a vaccine was on the horizon. “There is hope.

“Let us not take counsel of our fears and the naysayers. Let us recognise that when we help each other, everybody wins. Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do.”

Independent Senator Charisse Seepersad said illegal migration continues unabated from Venezuela which has 33 recorded cases of covid19, amid uncertainty in testing. “More must be done to contain the illegal Venezuelan migrants entering the country.”

Independent Senator Dr Dillon-Remy lamented a lack of social distancing on air flights between Trinidad and Tobago. She urged businesses to not gouge out the public’s eyes with excessive prices during the covid19 crisis. She urged a postponement of April 30 income tax filing.

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh urged special efforts to protect old people’s homes from covid19. He waned against any public rush to buy up anti-malarial drugs as a possible remedy for covid19, warning these drugs have serious side-effects.

Earlier, President Christine Kangaloo assured the Senate was committed to fighting covid19, saying while this year while two requests to debate it as an urgent public importance were disallowed, 14 urgent questions were allowed.