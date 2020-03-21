Reduced hours, priority access to elderly at Point Fortin market

The entrance to the Point Fortin Market - Anthony Billy

As the country continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of covid19, the Point Fortin Borough Corporation has reduced the opening hours of the Point Fortin market.

The new hours are from 7 am to 3 pm from Monday to Friday, from 6 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, and 6 am to 12 pm on Sundays.

In a release, the corporation said access to the back of the market will be restricted, and municipal police officers and public health officials will be present to monitor and offer assistance.

It added that senior citizens will be given “priority access” during opening hours.

“All vendors and customers are encouraged to use the hand-washing systems upon entering and exiting the market. Vendors are further encouraged to maintain proper hygiene and a sanitised environment.”