Queries oncovid19

THE EDITOR: When I entered Naps the very first thing I learned was, Always be extremely well prepared. This was before sea scout classes. While doing some extensive reading I came across a chinese shopkeeper, Chung Lee, who spread a bad "rake": Milk very scarce soon.

A created food shortage. He sold a lot of milk and laughed all the way to the bank. Here is my take on the coronavirus. Is covid19 dangerous or is the purpose of the media campaign to settle the trade war between the USA and China;

Or is it to reduce financial markets to prepare the stage of financial markets for mergers and acquistion;

Or to sell treasury bonds to cover the fiscal deficits;

Or is it a panic created by pharma companies to sell sanitisers, masks and medicine?

Think for yourself people, think long and hard. The more things change, the more they stay the same. History has a way of repeating itself. Not everybody will get their first choice at SEA 2020, whenever the exam is had. Stop the panic buying now. The wise will always live off the foolish.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town