Prison riot could have been avoided

THE EDITOR: The riot and attempt to flee the Remand Yard could have been avoided. It is a fact that the Remand Yard does not compare well with equivalent prisons in First World movies. Incarcerated until you are proven innocent or guilty should mean a habitable environment.

Having to wait many years for a judicial hearing adds fire to a burning flame. Given the world wide terror at the spread of covid19, it would have been forward thinking of the authorities to at least kept sanitising this archaic, grossly overcrowded prison. Added to the social media posts of the melee, is the thought that the stance of the Opposition regarding the urgently needed monitoring of cell phones, holds no water.

Opposing needed laws, just for the sake of opposing, continues to dodge the political reputation of the Opposition desperate to win an election. Fear breeds more fear. Prisoners who are forced to exist in this type of unsealed coffin, are just as afraid of dying from the virus as the rest of society.

The 'we are all in this together' mantra will be one big, sick joke if 'stick break' in the ears of some citizens. Come on people, the days of believing that alcohol kills all germs, including covid19, is for the uneducated and confirmed alcoholics. Need I say more?

L.JOSEPH

Via e-mail