President's Associates unbeaten in South East

President's Associates Sports Club cricketer Foaud Bassarath. -

PRESIDENT's Associates Sports Club of St Mary's Village, Moruga is quietly blazing a trail of invincibility, playing in the South East Zonal Council of the TT Cricket Board's competitions.

For the season, President's Associates have recorded unblemished results in the 40-overs, two-day league and T20 tournaments against more established clubs in the South East Zone.

Their impressive record is powered by the outstanding batting of Brandon Williams and Isaac Nicholas, who have both notched up centuries, along with Musa Ali, and supported by excellent all-round performances by Wasim Ali, Aaron Banwarie, Faoud Bassarath, and Evans Metoo.

Among the top South East Zone clubs to taste defeat against President's Associates are Trenchtown, Christian Conquerors, Strivers, Valley Boys, Nazarites, Untouchables, Cedar Hill and Blended.

President's Associates Results

40-Over Competition

February 8

Strivers 84 all out (Foaud Bassarath 5/21, Aaron Banwarie 3/2) vs President’s Associates 89/5 (Wasim Ali 30 not out). President’s Associates won by five wickets.

February 9

President’s Associates 197/8 (40 overs) (Isaac Nicholas 53, Wasim Ali 39, Vedesh Ramoutar 24, C Charleau 3-28) vs Nazarites 148 (Negus Smith 62; Aaron Banwarie 3/43, Wasim Ali 2/15, Foaud Bassarath 2/16, Evans Meetoo 2/18). President’s Associates won by 49 runs.

February 15

Trenchtown 111 (S. Williams 45; Wasim Ali 3/6, Aaron Banwarie 3/31, Evans Metoo 2/30) vs President’s Associates 115/2 (15.4 overs) (Brandon Williams 60 not out, Premchan Ramroop 30). President’s Associates won by eight wickets.

February 16

President’s Associates 195/5 (30) (Musa Ali 91, Isaac Nicholas 53, Bernard Khan 2/26) vs Christian Conquerors 98/9 (30 overs) (Nicholas Ali 3/13, Aaron Banwarie 3/15). President’s Associates won by 98 runs.

February 29

President’s Associates 225/6 (30 overs) (Brandon Williams 110 not out, Isaac Nicholas 51, Nicholas Seepersad 26; Dindial Bridgelal 3/38) vs Blended 101 (26 overs) (R Rampargash 37; Evans Metoo 4/5, Foaud Bassarath 3/12, Aaron Banwarie 3/14). President’s Associates won by 124 runs.

Two-Day League

March 7, 8

President’s Associates 305/6 declared (Isaac Nicholas 121 not out, Musa Ali 55, Wasim Ali 64 not out; Bernard Khan 3/35) vs Christian Conquerors 122 and 88. President’s Associates won by an innings and 95 runs.

March 14, 15

President’s Associates 290 (Brandon Williams 152 not out, Larry Ramlakhan 54; Shakeel Daniel 4-39, Ronald Ram 2-54) vs Cushe Sports Club 115/5 (Ronald Ram 27 not out, Anderson Agard 27; Wasim Ali 5/51). Match abandoned due to rain.

T20

February 11

President’s Associates 164/7 (20 overs) (Isaac Nicholas 39, Larry Ramlakhan 35; Alvin Nandlal 2/23) vs Strivers 84 (18 overs) (A. Mohammed 19; Aaron Banwarie 4/14, Musa Ali 2/17). President’s Associates won by 80 runs.

February 20

Valley Boys 122/9 (20 overs) (Lynwall Anamally 34, Kenneth Edwards 28; Evans Metoo 4/18, Wasim Ali 2/13) vs President’s Associates 125/6 (18.5 overs) (Wasim Ali 28 not out, Tareek Mohammed 25; Lynwall Anamally 2/12, Raffick Ali 2/17). President’s Associates won by four wickets.

March 3

President’s Associates 179/7 (20 overs) (Isaac Nicholas 63, Premchan Ramroop 36, Musa Ali 26 not out) vs Untouchables 48 (Aaron Banwarie 4/2, Evans Meetoo 2/3, Nicholas Ali 3/17). President’s Associates won by 131 runs.

March 11

President’s Associates 188/5 (20 overs) (Brandon Williams 51, Foaud Bassarath 36, Musa Ali 29, Tareek Mohammed 23 not out; Jewan Ramkissoon 2/24) vs Cedar Hill 134/7 (20 overs) (Kenneth Nanan 42; Wasim Ali 3/18). President’s Associates won by 54 runs.