Lewis 'thinking inside the box' in Spain

TT's Andrew Lewis in Spain -

OLYMPIC-BOUND sailor, Andrew Lewis is using his time in the severely covid19-affected Spain to adapt to the restrictions implemented by its government and creatively do indoor training sessions.

On the athlete’s Instagram page on Friday, he posted a photo from atop a building in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, commenting, ““ROOF TOP FRESH AIR! Thank you to my entire team for the love and support in this very unique time. I might be confined here in Tenerife, Spain, but the story that we will soon release will show that we have adapted our training and everything is going good. So to all confined, ‘think inside the box’ and get clever.”

Lewis booked his spot at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on January 25, finishing fourth in the men’s laser medal race at the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, Florida. He is coached by Javier Hernandez, a Spanish two-time Olympian.

Up until Friday afternoon, there were 20,412 confirmed coronavirus cases, 1,044 deaths and 1,588 fully recovered in Spain. It is currently third in the world with the most confirmed covid19 cases and Lewis is ensuring he remains self-quarantined to maintain his Olympic momentum and preparations.

In February, Trinidad Cement Ltd/Cemex and the Andrew Lewis Sailing Foundation announced a partnership, which will see them promote community development, through sport, education and community team-building. The partnership runs for a year at an undisclosed value, although both parties said it may just the beginning of a longer partnership.