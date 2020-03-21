Hidden benefits of covid19

THE EDITOR: I am in no way attempting an intellectual analysis of this covid19 situation in TT. I understand in particular the economic ramifications of the virus but I am trying to have a pragmatic view about the situation.

There is much concern about those who will be losing revenue/directly impacted due to emergency measures that must apply such as closure of schools, bars, restaurants, hotels, airline slow down etc. But the truth be told, all this means to me is that most of those entities would simply have to give up some of their profits to weather this storm.

Some will win and some will lose. But look closely and you will find some major social benefits arising out of the emergency measures taken to tackle the spread.

• Bars to be closed. I am not trying to play self-righteous here but…wow! A next rounds might be harder to come by. Who knows there may be some weaning. Could it be a case of, 'welcome home daddy?'

• There were parents being pushed over the edge financially and mentally to sustain alternative means of transport as PTSC continued their work-to-rule. Now, they will get an ease with the rise of virtual classrooms. Put this money to good use please. PTSC drivers, get over it.

• CAL, one of the most expensive carriers to and from North America, will now have time to do some introspection. They too will understand they need us as much as we need them. Being profitable does not mean grinding your customers into the ground.

• The banks who refuse to even make toilet facilities available to customers despite huge annual profits would have no toilets to clean but would need to clean everywhere top to bottom extensively, at great cost, even as customers choose to stay away.

• Restaurant management can continue to add the ‘Service Charge’ to the tax as an overhead expense.

• Good for the hotels it's not peak time. Thank God Carnival went on so the obtained revenue can now serve as a cushion in the covid10 'guava season.'

In conclusion, let the SEA exam go on as set. It is close enough. The virus is not localised as yet. I think with the lead taken by government we have all risen to the occasion. TT shall prevail.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando