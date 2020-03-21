Guyana must be suspended

THE EDITOR: It is my view that Guyana should be suspended from the Commonwealth and Caricom given the the will of the people re the general election does not seem to be reflected, since weeks have passed since the vote and the results are not yet known. I believe that Caricom must remove its Secretariat from Guyana as well.

In this day and age, politicians must listen to the will of the populace. Politics is not about power, it is about service. Ghosts from the Burnham era seem to be roaming in Guyana and while the European, British and Canadian ambassadors resident in Guyana and OAS observers have concluded that the results do not reflect the will of the Guyanese people, incumber President Granger maintains he won the election.

In fact, the foreign observers have all left that country because they seem not able to stomach what is playing out in the politics of that country.

If I can recall, Caricom was resolute and united in its stand against South Africa and Rhodesia, yet Caricom seems unable to articulate any bold move to reinforce democracy in Guyana.

I wonder if the prime ministers of England, Canada, Australia, India and leaders in Caricom would sit with a dictator to discuss world issues such as climate control , democracy, economic development and the like. I wonder what is the University of the West Indies' take on what is playing out in Guyana at the moment.

World affairs are not about East and West systems of governance, but on topical issues that confront all of mankind, so the issue of political philosophy has been thrown in the waste paper basket of history.

The Guyanese situation must be seen as a test case as to whether or not the situation in which the true concepts of democracy, freedom and fair elections continue to be eroded. The world society remains concerned about Guyana. There is a need for united, concerted and deliberate action to bring back Guyana to the tenets of democracy.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Via e-mail